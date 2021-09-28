Thailand jumps 19 places in new global ‘Digital Quality of Life Index’

The third annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) has ranked Thailand 44th among 110 countries, jumping 19 places from a year ago, in a new global digital wellbeing study.







The study was conducted by the cybersecurity and virtual private network (VPN) provider Surfshark and evaluated countries based on five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars, covering 90% of the global population. Thailand excels in internet quality (19th), but displays comparatively low results in internet affordability (58th), e-infrastructure (46th), e-security (63rd) and e-government (51st).



Overall Thailand demonstrated one of the most significant improvements, compared to the 2020 survey, rising from 63rd place to 44th and excelling in internet quality. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile internet speeds in Thailand have improved by 81% and now average 40.79 Mbps, while broadband speeds increased by 29% and are now 189.54 Mbps or the second-best in the world.







The research shows that, even though the internet is becoming more affordable in Thailand, it is still around 40% less affordable than the global average. The country ranks 58th for the amount of time a person has to work to afford the cheapest available broadband package, and 69th for mobile. Thailand has also room for improvement in specific areas, such as e-government and e-infrastructure. (NNT)



























