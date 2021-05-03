Thailand issues stricter domestic flights guideline after Phuket airport cases detection

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had issued a new guideline recommending stricter Covid-19 control measures for all domestic flights, following the detection of new infections linked with seven recent flights to and from Phuket airport.







In the new guideline, which took effect on 1 May 2021, all airlines were being asked for cooperation to limit the number of flights between 11pm and 4am to avoid causing hold-ups in passengers’ journeys and keep the flight schedules in line with the running times of other public transport services.



Airports are now required to take both passenger and visitor temperatures on entry and exit. Airport officials are responsible for promptly alerting local health authorities to anyone who has a reading higher than 37.5C or who displays visible signs of illness.







All airlines are also advised to ensure in-flight social distancing, while both airlines and airports are required to notify passengers that they have to avoid travelling in the event they are confirmed to have Covid-19 or are contacts of a confirmed case. (NNT)







