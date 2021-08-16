Thailand issues hygiene guidelines for over 600,000 recovered patients until pandemic ends

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging recovered COVID-19 patients, who have completed the 14-day treatment and have returned home, to practice five hygiene measures until the pandemic ends.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said, currently, an average of 20,000 COVID-19 patients is recovering daily, with cumulative cured cases, between April 1st and August 13th this year, being 640,130. These former patients are categorized as being in the non-transmission phase.







They do not need to practice home isolation and can undertake their normal routines. However, they could become re-infected three months after recovery.

According to the DDC, the hygiene measures include wearing a face mask when in the company of other people, maintaining social distancing, washing hands with soap and water frequently, using separate eating utensils and drinking vessels, getting enough sleep to help the body repair and avoiding alcohol consumption, smoking or illicit drug taking.



Dr. Opas added that, during the recovery period at home, patients need to observe their condition. If they develop a high fever, cough, tiredness, chest pain, breathing difficulties or loss of appetite, it may be caused by the coronavirus or other viral infection. (NNT)























