Thailand investigates claim about illegal export of used medical gloves to the US

The Ministry of Commerce is investigating the illegal export of used medical gloves to the United States, as reported by a foreign media outlet. The ministry is working with health authorities to prosecute those involved.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said his ministry is now looking into the report of 80 million pieces of used medical gloves exported to the United States. This report was released by CNN.







The minister said related agencies are now making a thorough investigation into this claim, with initial information suggesting that the act was done by a group of swindlers seeking to reap profits from the pandemic-driven demand increase.

Mr. Jurin stressed that medical equipment such as rubber gloves must not be reused and that the ministry is now working together with agencies under the Ministry of Public Health, including the Food and Drugs Administration, to further pursue this investigation. (NNT)



























