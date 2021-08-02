Thailand industrial sector vaccination falls far behind promise, so far only 10% received their jabs

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is working to acquire more vaccines to speed up vaccination of factory workers as COVID-19 infections spread in their workplaces.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the FTI has submitted urgent requests to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin because only 10% of factory workers have, so far, been vaccinated, under an inoculation scheme for workers insured by Section 33 of the Social Security Act.







He added that authorities had said that they would distribute 1 million vaccine doses to workers covered by Section 33 in June and 1.5 million doses in July, but the government had only 600,000-700,000 doses in June and an estimated 800,000 doses in July.

Mr. Supant said the FTI also asked each factory to conduct COVID-19 tests on at least 20% of their workforce, using rapid antigen test kits, in addition to the “bubble and seal” measure adopted by factories with more than 200 workers. (NNT)























