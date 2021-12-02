Thailand increases ‘Blue Zone’ destinations to 26 and eases more COVID-19 curbs nationwide

An update on the latest announcement in the Royal Thai Government Gazette that further adjusted color zoning for different provinces effective from Wednesday (Dec 1), bringing the number of the ‘Blue Zone’ destinations from within 17 to 26 provinces and seeing more COVID-19 curbs being eased nationwide.







This means nearly all businesses and activities in the Blue Zone destinations can continue to open with “New Normal” operations. These include all shopping venues, convenience stores, markets, cinemas and theatres, sports venues, hair salons and barbershops, massage and spa shops, beauty and aesthetic clinics, and tattoo shops. Restaurants and eateries can also resume normal opening hours. Meetings, events, and fairs can be also held normally with no limitation on the number of attendees.



However, all types of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops nationwide are to remain closed.

Similar relaxed measures for the Blue Zone provinces have also been extended to the 24 yellow zone provinces, with the exception for events and activities that must be organized with the number of attendees capped at below 1,000.







Provinces in the red and orange zones have also seen the COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed further, with malls, markets, convenience stores, and cinemas being allowed to resume normal hours. Restaurants and eateries in the orange zone can resume normal hours while in the red zones must close at 23.00 Hrs. The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages for dine-in customers remain prohibited in the orange and red zones.

Meetings and events in the red zones can be organized for less than 500 attendees. Meanwhile, provinces in the orange zone can arrange more engaging activities; such as, sports tournaments, food fairs, and the like for no more than 1,000 attendees.

Thailand’s color-zoning for COVID-19 control as of 1 December, 2021:

26 ‘Blue Zone’ Provinces with Pilot Tourist Destinations

Central Region: Bangkok, and Ayutthaya (Mueang district only), Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi (Cha-Am district only), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Mueang, Hua Hin, and Nong Kae districts only), and Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport only).







Eastern Region: Chanthaburi (only for Mueang and Tha Mai districts), Chon Buri (only for Bang Lamung, Ko Si Chang, Pattaya, and Si Racha districts, and only Bang Sarey and Na Jomtien subdistricts in Sattahip district), Rayong (only for Ko Samet), and Trat (only for Ko Chang and Ko Kut districts).

Northern Region: Chiang Mai (Mueang, Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng districts only), Chiang Rai (Mueang, Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Sai, Phan, Thoeng, Wiang Kaen, and Wiang Pa Pao districts only), and Loei (Chiang Khan district only).





Northeastern Region: Buri Ram (Mueang district only), Khon Kaen (Mueang, Khao Suan Kwang, Poei Noi, Phon, Phu Wiang, and Ubolratana districts only), Nakhon Ratchasima (Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Chok Chai, Pak Chong, Phimai, Sikhio, and Wang Nam Khiao districts), Nong Khai (Mueang, Si Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts only), Surin (Mueang and Tha Tum districts only), and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Prachaksilpakhom, and Nong Han districts only).

Southern Region: Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket, Ranong (Ko Phayam only), and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao only).



24 Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone provinces

Northern Region: Kamphaeng Phet, Loei*, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit, and Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram*, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai*, Roi Et, Sakhon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin*, and Yasothon.







23 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Central Region: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi*, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan*, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri; Eastern Region: Chachoengsao and Chon Buri*; Northern Region: Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phetchabun, and Phitsanulok; Northeastern Region: Chaiyaphum, Udon Thani*, and Ubon Ratchathani, and Southern Region: Ranong*.







23 Strict Controlled Areas or red zone provinces

Central Region: Ayutthaya* and Prachuap Khiri Khan*; Eastern Region: Chanthaburi*, Prachin Buri, Rayong*, and Trat*; Northern Region: Chiang Mai* and Chiang Rai*; Northeastern Region: Khon Kaen*, Nakhon Ratchasima*, Sa Kaeo, and Saraburi, and Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani*, Trang, and Yala.







*Except for areas designated as ‘Blue Zone’ pilot tourist destinations.

This press release is to serve as reference only, and it is especially important to check in regularly on www.tatnews.org to stay current on what remains a very fluid and fast changing situation.



























