Thailand in need of reopening electronics section at supermarkets to serve work at home people

The Ministry of Commerce is urging the government’s COVID-19 task force to consider reopening the electronics section at supermarket during lockdown, as consumers need essential devices for their livelihood and to work at home.

Minister of Commerce JurinLaksanawisit, has responded to complaints from consumers wanting supermarkets to sell essential electronics for home use.







The Minister of Commerce has directed the Permanent Secretary of Commerce to issue a letter to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recommending the removal of the restriction, allowing the sale of 13 device categories at supermarkets.

These 13 devices include electronic rice cookers, electric skillets, electric kettles, microwaves, and fans.



MrJurin said the Ministry of Commerce has been receiving complaints on the matter since the previous lockdown and again currently.

A decision to allow the sale of any of these domestic items will depend on the discretion of the CCSA, whether they see this as an appropriate time, or if it would further encourage people to stay at home more. (NNT)























