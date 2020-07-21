Thailand hotels warned against price gauging in ‘We Travel Together’ campaign

The Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakijprakarn threatened to delist opportunistic hotel operators from the government’s tourism stimulus campaign if they were found to inflate the room rates.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Following complaints about the increase of room rates by some hotels, the minister said the room rate rise may be the prices including breakfast.







However, if the hotels, joining “Rao TiewDuayKan” or “We Travel Together” campaign are caught price gauging to take advantage of the 40% subsidy from the government, they will be removed from the programme immediately and will be banned from joining other related campaigns in the future.

The ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will discuss the issue with the Thai Hotels Association to investigate and warn those hotel operators first before considering punishment against them, he said.

Under the domestic tourism stimulus campaign, the government subsidises 5 million nights of hotel accommodation.

The government will pay for 40% of room rates, with the subsidy capped at 3,000 baht per night for up to five nights. (TNA)











