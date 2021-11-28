Thailand holds ‘Vaccination Week’ aiming to reach a total of 100 million doses

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister, invites people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in ‘Vaccination Week.’

MOPH has designated November 29 – December 5 as ‘Vaccination Week,’ aiming to reach a total of 100 million doses.







Now Thailand has enough vaccines that are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the whole country.

These measures will help the public to get back to a more normal life, stimulate the economy, support opening the country, and increase safety during the New Year festival. (PRD)



























