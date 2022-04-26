Thailand holds ‘Eastern Monthong Best Quality’ fair to promote durian export in Chanthaburi

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on opened the ‘Eastern Monthong Best Quality’ fair to promote Monthong durian export.

Monthong literally means ‘golden pillow’ in Thai.



Starting the fair in Na Yai Am district, Mr Chalermchai said orchards were at harvest in the East and its fruits of economic significance including durian were entering local and overseas markets.

The minister said he was concerned about COVID-19 infection and the sales of unripe durian and ordered the Department of Agricultural Extension to impose measures to prevent COVID-19 infection and the sales of unripe durian at orchards to ensure the standard and safety of Thai durian exports.







The ‘Eastern Monthong Best Quality’ fair was aimed at promoting quality durian from the East and the standard of the fruit would ensure its bright export outlook. Officials concerned were expanding durian export channels by train to China and the efforts should be completed in a few months, Mr Chalermchai said. (TNA)































