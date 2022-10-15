Thailand holds ceremony honoring those who made sacrifices on October 14, 1973

October 14th, 1973 is recognized as a key date in the history of Thailand. Many organizations carried out activities aimed at promoting democracy and remembering those who perished on that day.

A garland-laying ceremony was held at the October 14th Memorial on Ratchadamnoen Klang Rd. in Bangkok this morning (14 October). Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai presided over the ceremony on the prime minister’s behalf. Representatives from the Lower House, the opposition parties, political and civic organizations as well as politicians also participated. Relatives of those who perished in the October 14th incidents and representatives from Thammasat University also took part.







Mr. Anucha said October 14 was an important event in Thailand’s political history and reflected how the Thai people cherished democracy. He said this public affinity with democracy is crucial for Thailand’s peaceful development. He noted the democratic system makes possible public participation and people’s freedoms, equality, and solidarity.







The minister noted the 49th anniversary of the events of October 14 provides an opportunity to reflect on how to best utilize current rights and liberties. This would be for the purposes of furthering the democratic agenda and sustainable development of the nation. He called for the current and future generations to strive to enable the people of Thailand to have good quality of life and take part in political affairs. He encouraged people to contribute ideas and make decisions about various policies in the interests of the public and national progress.

Mr. Anucha commemorated the deeds of those who made sacrifices during the events of October 14, 1973. He also pledged to promote democracy in the interest of the public’s highest benefit.



































