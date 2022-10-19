Thailand holds APEC Exhibition to show readiness as host at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The Government Public Relations Department, under the Prime Minister’s Office, is playing host to ‘APEC THAILAND 2022 Exhibition’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport, to show the readiness of Thailand as the host of APEC 2022 and widen the awareness of APEC 2022 task plan.

Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai today chaired the opening ceremony of the “APEC THAILAND 2022 : Open. Connect. Balance. For Infinite Possibility” Exhibition which is held to showcase the goverment’s work.







The theme “Open. Connect. Balance.” prioritizes trade and investment opportunities as well as regional economic integration through disruptive learning, safe and seamless cross-border travel and digitalization, and the bio-circular and green (BCG) economic model.

The exhibition presents work results in three aspects – Trade and Investment Facilitation, the Restoration of All Connectivity, and the Promotion of Sustainable and Inclusive Growth. (NNT)





































