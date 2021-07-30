Thailand hit by heavy rains causing floods and roadblocks in western provinces

Heavy rains caused floods in many provinces and rescue workers were delivering essentials to isolated communities.

In Phetchaburi province, persistent rains in the Kaeng Krachan National Park resulted in inundated roads with some impassable sections being 1.50 meters under water. Park rangers, soldiers and police used trucks and boats to hand out food and medicines to Pong Luek-Bang Kloi villagers.







In Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, run-offs flowed into the Noi River and blocked villagers from commuting and sending their produce as usual. Rescue workers were distributing essential items to victims and expected the situation would improve unless it rains in the next few days.

In Mae Sot district of Tak, heavy downpours last night caused a landslide on Highway 130 (linking Mae Sot and the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge).

The Moei River was overflowing to Ban Rim Moei and Ban Huay Muang villages. Both communities were isolated and municipal workers were sending foods from their boats to victims' houses to relieve hardship. (TNA)






























