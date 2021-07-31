Thailand has freedom to allocate US-donated vaccines to needing groups plus expats

The United States Embassy has stated that the 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, donated by the US government and which arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday, are given freely and unconditionally.

US Chargé d’affaires Michael Heath said the distribution of the vaccine is the responsibility of the Thai government and confirmed a recent statement made by US Senator Tammy Duckworth that the US will donate an additional 1 million doses, bringing the total to 2.5 million.







Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the donated vaccine will be administered to health workers, towards the end of next week. The jabs will also be provided to other target groups from Aug 9th.



DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said, besides the 700,000 doses for health workers, 645,000aged 12 and over and women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant. A further 150,000 doses are for elderly expats or expats who are suffering from any of seven underlying conditions, pregnant women and Thai nationals planning to go abroad such as students. (NNT)























