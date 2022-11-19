Thailand hands over ‘Chalom’ to the United States for APEC chairmanship next year

Thailand’s chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has concluded today (19 November 2022). The Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, handed over a ‘Chalom’, a woven bamboo basket, to the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala D. Harris. The action of holding the Chalom together symbolized the handover of the APEC chairmanship from Thailand to the U.S.







The Chalom presented to the U.S. came in APEC 2022 tri-colors and was made up of various bamboo strands tightly woven together to create one strong bamboo basket. The tightly interlaced bamboo strands speak to the firm cooperation between all 21 member economies of APEC.

Chosen as the symbol of APEC 2022 Thailand, the Chalom is a handcrafted basket that reflects the wisdom of local people, who turn bamboo strands into creative bamboo products that are functional and solid.







In addition, the Chalom also perfectly encapsulates the main theme of APEC 2022 Thailand, which is Open. Connect. Balance., as in open to all opportunities (represented by Convenience Blue), connect in all dimensions (represented by Connection Pink), and balance in all aspects (represented by Sustainability Green)







As Thailand’s APEC host year came to an end, Thailand passed the baton of APEC chairmanship by presenting the Chalom, decorated with a bamboo garland, to the U.S. as a symbol of passing on the will to drive economic cooperation forward to ensure that the Asian-Pacific region remains open, connected, and balanced. (PRD)

































