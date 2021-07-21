Thailand halts domestic flights for 14 days in dark-red zones

The 14-day flight ban in 13 provinces declared the dark-red zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 control started today (July 21) to contain the novel coronavirus.

The ban left Hat Yai airport in Songkhla province quiet and caused local shops and service counters to close. Only security guards remained on duty there.

New COVID-19 cases were recorded daily in the southern province of Songkhla. There was a new cluster of COVID-19 cases at the large Sapsin market in Muang district and the Nakhon Songkhla municipal office closed the market for seven days from July 22 to 28. (TNA)

























