‘Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2023’ in Bangkok until May 21

Hopes for Thailand’s 2023 GDP growth are currently pinned on tourism. Aware of this fact, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking aim at penetrating the market for high-quality tourists who have abundant purchasing power and who crave activities tailored to diverse lifestyles. With this, the TAT hopes to attract new types of tourists and boost foreign tourist arrival figures next year.







TAT deputy governor for domestic market Thapanee Kiatphaibool recently presided over the “Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2023”, which she said was aimed at stimulating tourism in the second quarter of this year. She noted that tourist numbers will possibly be lower than during the first quarter when the high season was in full swing. Thus, the TAT held the expo to present tourism products that answer the lifestyle needs of golfers, divers, and outdoor activity enthusiasts to invigorate lifestyle-focused tourism.







Thapanee said the TAT is looking to expand on sports tourism by linking it to the 5F’s of Thailand’s Soft Power which include food, film, fashion, fighting, and festival.

The deputy TAT governor said tourism activity has returned to a level resembling that before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first 3 months of 2023, 7-8 million travelers – including Thais — made trips around Thailand. Their activities generated more than 400 billion baht of revenue for the country.







Thailand Golf & Dive Expo Plus Outdoor Fest 2023 offers visitors goods and services from 450 booths operated by tourism businesses in Thailand as well as abroad. The offerings are geared at accommodating demand from newer generations. Tour packages are also being offered with discounts, with a maximum discount of 80%.

The TAT expects no less than 180 million baht to circulate at the expo. Interested persons may visit the event at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from today until May 21. (NNT)















