Thailand getting ready to take up chairmanship of APEC from New Zealand in 2022

In 2022, Thailand will be the chairman of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation with a plan to restore local and regional economies as well as promoting beneficial projects for society.







Thailand will take up the chairmanship of APEC from New Zealand in 2022. Besides, the primary economic plan that APEC chair has to continue every year, Thailand will also propose projects to help regenerate the local economy that has been severely affected by the Covid-19, while other topics such as women’s empowerment, and opportunities for vulnerable groups will be addressed.



Minister of Prime Minister’s Office, Anucha Nakasai as a chair of the committee responsible for public relations for APEC said that cooperation is a tool that benefits Thai society in many ways.

He suggested Thai citizens follow news and information that is provided by the Public Relations Department to be good hosts to APEC members. (NNT)



























