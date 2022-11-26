Thailand extends state of emergency in southern border provinces for 3 more months

The government extended the state of emergency in southern border provinces for three more months regarding the security situation of the region.

The government’s committee on public administration in emergency situations chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations in southern border provinces from Dec 20 to March 19 next year.







The imposition spares Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin districts of Narathiwat; Yaring, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan districts of Pattani; and Betong and Kabang districts of Yala. In the latest resolution, areas under the state of emergency were not narrowed down. The resolution was aimed at allowing security authorities to swiftly cope with violent situations in the deep South.







On the same occasion, Gen Prawit ordered relevant officials to quickly arrest people behind the bombing at police flat buildings in Muang district of Narathiwat. The car bomb on Nov 22 killed a police officer and injured many other people. (TNA)

































