Thailand expects slight increase of new COVID-19 cases this winter at schools and celebrations

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand is expected to increase slightly this winter, according to an official forecast. The Ministry of Public Health urges those eligible for vaccines or boosters to get their jabs as soon as possible.

According to the ministry, over 2,700 new cases were recorded during the week ending November 5. Average daily cases were meanwhile recorded at 394, or 4-5% higher than for the previous 2-3 weeks.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, said a rise in new cases is expected as schools reopen and celebrations are held.

He further cited the vaccination slowdown as another factor contributing to the growing number of cases.

Dr Opas also reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, with more than 143 million doses already administered in Thailand alone. He noted that the vaccines have helped save the lives of at least 500,000 Thais and prevented around a million from developing severe symptoms from COVID-19 infections.







The Ministry of Public Health recommends that unvaccinated people, including children as young as six months, get their recommended jabs as well as booster jabs when eligible. (NNT)

































