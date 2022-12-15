Thailand expects number of international visitors to reach 20 million next year

Thailand is expected to welcome more than 11 million international visitors this year, as world travel and tourism recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the overall foreign visitor number to reach 20 million next year, a level close to the pre-pandemic era.

Thailand on Saturday celebrated 10 million tourist arrivals, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha personally welcoming visitors at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.







The TAT said the 10 million figure was achieved sooner than expected. The total international visitor number this year is likely to reach 11 million, with an average daily arrival increasing to around 70,000 people.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT now anticipates the number of international visitors next year will reach 20 million, attributing to some 2.38 trillion baht in revenue.







The Prime Minister thanked all stakeholders for their contributions towards this success and asked all Thai people for being good hosts.

He said the government has plans to reinstate tourism as the country’s key economic driver, and to warmly welcome all visitors with genuine hospitality. (NNT)

























