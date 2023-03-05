Thailand expects more cruise ships to bring high-value tourists in to boost tourism recovery

The government is turning to cruise ships as a way to revive the country’s tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said cruises are becoming increasingly popular and the global market is growing rapidly. During the high season, which runs from October to March, cruises carrying an average of 1,800-2,400 passengers made one-day stops in Thailand, bringing in high-value tourists who spend 4-10 times more than other visitors.







These tourists are generally interested in boat tours, Thai food, spas, cultural shows and purchase souvenirs. Thailand has upgraded its ports to accommodate cruise liners, resulting in an increase in the number of ships visiting the country.

The government also said it is confident that cruise ships will help increase tourism revenue, as revenue from cruise ships exceeded 4.8 billion baht in 2019, prior to the pandemic. In addition, the government is also looking to promote new forms of tourism.







Recently, state agencies collaborated with Netflix to launch “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide,” which will highlight locations featured in popular films and shows from Thailand and other countries on Netflix, promoting Thai culture and attracting more tourists – particularly movie fans.

According to Spokesperson Anucha, the prime minister is eager to promote new forms of tourism and Thailand’s “soft power,” which will have economic and social value while creating opportunities for new businesses. (NNT)

























