Thailand expects e-commerce plan to generate over 5 billion baht in 2022

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has revealed the details of its national e-commerce plan, which aims to generate over 5.35 billion baht in 2022, after the plan was approved by the Cabinet.

Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook, an adviser to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, said the minister realizes the importance of e-commerce in the digital economy, which is one of the country’s main policy focuses, and ordered a specific committee to draft a plan to promote e-commerce. The minister also set a target of boosting the value of e-commerce, from 4.03 billion baht in 2019 to 5.35 billion baht in 2022.







She explained that this plan will generate benefits for people at all levels. Thai-owned platforms will be promoted and strengthened in a fairer market, which includes foreign platforms. Big data will be utilized to make e-commerce operations in Thailand more stable and systematic. The commerce minister also aims to expand commercial markets for local entrepreneurs and farmers through the online channels.



According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, the e-commerce plan covers e-marketplace development, improvement of the environment and other factors related to e-commerce, trust and sustainability of e-commerce and improved conditions for entrepreneurs. (NNT)



























