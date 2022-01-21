Thailand expects COVID to become endemic and humans to coexist with it

The Public Health Ministry maintains its Level 4 COVID-19 alert but shares the worldwide expectation that the disease will become endemic.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the ministry did not lower its COVID-19 alert and continued to campaign for strict compliance with proper disease controls imposed for different zones of COVID-19 situations.







Meanwhile, he said, the ministry shared the global expectation of the disease to become endemic and humans to coexist with it because its Omicron variant spread rapidly but was less severe and fatalities related to the variant were limited, he said.

Omicron already became the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the country and the disease could be endemic unless it further mutated, Dr Opas said.



He also said that although Bangkok logged about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, there were still enough hospital beds for patients and medical personnel were not overloaded as they had been in the past. (TNA)



























