Thailand enters winter season while southern parts still face heavy rains

The Meteorological Department has announced that the winter will begin in the country on Saturday and continue until late February next year and temperatures will be lower than last year.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the department, said winter in Thailand would start about two weeks later than normal.







The lowest temperatures in the North and the Northeast will be 8-9 degrees Celsius, particularly in Chiang Rai, Nan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces.

The lowest temperature in Bangkok will be 17-18 degrees Celsius.

The coldest period will be from December to late January. The weather will be very cold and there will be frost frequently on mountain peaks during the period.







In the South it will be cold on some days in the upper South while it will be raining heavily.

The Meteorological Department warned that there could be storms near or in the Gulf of Thailand in November and December and waves could be 3-4 meters high when they hit southern coasts then. (TNA)

































