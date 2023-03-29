Thailand ‘Ease of Traveling’ roadmap aimed to provide one-stop services to tourists

The cabinet acknowledged the progress of ‘Ease of Traveling’ roadmap, implemented by Ministry of Tourism and Sports to better facilitate foreign tourists, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ ‘2022-2024 Ease of Traveling’ roadmap was developed from the existing web portal ‘Entry Thailand’, which provided information related to traveling to Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic.







It was later upgraded to a central platform providing post-COVID-19 one-stop services and information on prior to the arrival, arrival/during the stay, and before leave.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, “Entry Thailand” website links with other systems/applications of concerned agencies such as Thailand Pass, tax refund system, online visa application system, and “Tourist Police I Lert U” application.







In 2023, Ministry of Tourism and Sports is set to expand the website’s scope of services through linkages with more agencies to give tourists more information on festivals, museums, historical parks, weather forecast, and national park accommodations.

The ministry has also a plan to upgrade the Ease of Traveling services to conduct data analysis on tourist satisfaction, behavior, and demand to be able to enhance efficiency, and plan for the future tourism roadmaps. (TNA)















