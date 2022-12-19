Thailand earns top spot for having most award-winning hotel or resort properties

According to the 14th Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA), Thailand earned the top spot for having the most award-winning hotel or resort properties.

It is an award given to hotels and resorts that are considered the best by their customers. The award survey evaluates real guest reviews on several factors, including value, price, service, and flexibility.







With travel markets opening up to international travel worldwide, this year’s Gold Circle Awards have been presented to more than 2,000 properties in 41 markets.

Thailand has received this award for the fourth consecutive year. Taiwan took second place, followed by Japan. India entered the Top 10 list for the first time, while South Korea, Malaysia, the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam retained their spots in the top 10 rankings.







Ranking of top 10 winning countries:

Thailand – 246 properties; Taiwan – 209 properties; Japan – 198 properties; South Korea – 186 properties; Malaysia – 174 properties; United States – 154 properties; Indonesia – 123 properties; Philippines – 107 properties; India – 95 properties; Vietnam – 90 properties. (PRD)





























