Thailand earns multiple ‘best destination’ awards from China’s tourism industry

Thailand has won a number of awards from both China’s tourism industry sector and leading travel media, including ‘most popular’ and ‘recommended destination’ accolades.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said “Based on opinion polls that included travel agents selling Thailand as a destination and prominent consumer magazines’ choice of content, these awards show that Thailand continues to be a popular holiday choice capturing the hearts of tourists from throughout China.”







The awards presented to Thailand include “The Most Popular Destination” Award from Online Travel Agent (OTA) Thong Cheng, “The Recommended Destination of the Year” Award from City Travel Magazine, the “Most Anticipated Destination – Short Haul” Award from the Travel Weekly China Award, and “2021 The most popular overseas travel destination” from WITrip Magazine.



At the same time, TAT offices in China also received multiple awards for its proactive marketing and excellent industry support throughout 2021, among them ‘best partner’ and ‘excellent partner’ honours.

The awards presented to the TAT offices in China were: the “2021 The Best Partner” Award from OTA Fliggy, “2021 The Best Partner” Award from OTA Lvmama, “2021 Excellent Partner” Award from Tuniu, “Best Partner in 2021” Award from Juneyao Airlines, “The Best Diversified Tourist Destination” Award from Traveling Scope Magazine, and the “Annual Influence Overseas Tourism Bureau” Award from Ydncn.com.

In China, TAT offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Kunming, and Shanghai have been actively promoting Thailand through continuous cooperation with the tourism private sector in China. This has included joint promotion activities with OTAs, public relations on the progress of Thailand’s reopening to international tourism, and creating online, print content, and feature articles on Thailand and its myriad of attractions.



















































