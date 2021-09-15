Thailand continues to inoculate expats while int’l tourists will have to wait for surplus vaccines

- From February 28 to September 14, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 41.6 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 694,076 doses have been administered yesterday
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+13,798)
- The Thai government will soon be procuring 449,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the European Union via Spain. The vaccines are expected to arrive Thailand by the end of September
- The Thai Red Cross Society and Chulabhorn Royal Academy will import at least 9 million doses of Moderna vaccines as a booster dose. This vaccine campaign is funded by the government and will therefore be offered free of charge
- CCSA says there are not enough vaccines to support vaccination for international tourists as of now. However, the Thai government will continue to vaccinate foreign nationals living in Thailand on a long term
- The Department of Medical Services (DMS) has found that 10-20% of Thai COVID-19 patients
- are suffering a post-infection syndrome, also known as ‘long COVID’, after their initial recovery
- Phuket is now be able to contain local transmission, thanks to the competency of Thailand’s Public Health Administration (NNT)