Thailand commemorates ‘King Chulalongkorn Day’

October 23, at Dusit Royal Plaza, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the wreath laying ceremony, and paid respect to King Chulalongkorn or Phra Piya Maharaj (King Rama V) at the King Rama V Monument to commemorate King Chulalongkorn Day. Also participating in the ceremony were members of the cabinet. The Prime Minister laid 2 wreaths for himself and on behalf of the cabinet, and bowed to end the ceremony.







King Chulalongkorn Day or Piya Maharaj Day is commemorated every year on October 23 in honor of King Chulalongkorn whose passing falls on this date. He is much beloved by his Thai subjects as well as foreigners, and was praised as “Somdej Phra Piya Maharaj- the Great and Beloved King”. (PRD)

















































