Thailand closes tourist attractions in Bangkok and nationwide to curb spread of Covid-19

Following are updates for travelers regarding the temporary closure of tourist attractions in different locations in Thailand, as part of the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the recent community transmission of Covid-19.
Central
Ayutthaya
Closed until further notice: Arts of the Kingdom Museum and Bang Pa-In Palace
Bangkok
Closed until further notice: Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre, Siriraj Museum, and Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles
Nakhon Sawan
Closed until further notice: Bueng Boraphet, Chan Saen Museum, Kaeng Ko Yai, Kaeng Lan Nokyung, and Khlong Khang Pier Market
Closed until 30 May:Museum of the Giant King Crocodile “Phaya Daeng Koei Chai”
Phetchabun
Closed until further notice: Khao Kho National Park
Saraburi
Closed until 23 April: Thai-Danish Farm
Suphanburi
Closed until 31 May: Pu Toei National Park
Uthai Thani
Closed until further notice: Ban Chai Khao Viewpoint, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Huai Khun Kaeo Dam, Hup Pa Tat, Kaen Makrut Botanical Garden, Khao Pla Ra, Namtok Pha Rom Yen, Pang Sawan Weir, Sao Hai Market, Samo Thong Hot Spring, Tham Khao Phraya Phairue, Tham Phu Wai, Thap Salao Dam, the giant tree of Ban Sa Nam, Trok Rong Ya Walking Street, Wat Pha Tung, Wat Tha Sung (Chantaram), Wat Tham Khao Wong, Wat Sangkat Rattana Khiri, and Wat Uposatharam
East
Chanthaburi
Closed until further notice: Kung Krabaen Bay Royal Development Study Centre
Rayong
Closed until further notice: Wang Chan Forest Learning Centre
North
Chiang Mai
Closed until 18 April: Doi Mae Tho National Park, Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, Doi Suthep–Pui National Park, Doi Wiang Pha National Park, Khun Khan National Park, Mae Ping National Park, Mae Takhrai National Park, Nam Tok Bua Tong-Nam Phu Chet Si National Park, and Op Khan National Park
Closed until 20 April: Huai Nam Dang National Park Closed until 30 April: Mae Kham Pong
Closed until further notice: Bhubing Palace and Srilanna National Park
Chiang Rai
Closed until further notice: Doi Luang National Park
Lampang
Closed until further notice: Chae Son National Park and Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang
Mae Hong Son
Closed until further notice: Ban Tham Lot, Ban Huai Hia, and Ban Huai Suea Thao tourism villages
Nan
Closed until further notice: Kuang Mueang Walking Street and Wat Phumin’s ordination hall
Phitsanulok
Closed until further notice: Namtok Chat Trakan National Park, Wang Chan Palace’s historical, and Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat’s main hall
Closed until 30 April: Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park
Phrae
Closed until further notice: Ban Mae Pan rafting village
Uttaradit
Closed until further notice: Phu Soi Dao National Park
Northeast
Amnat Charoen
Closed until 18 April: Kaeng Khan Sung
Chaiyaphum
Closed until further notice: Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Phu Lanka National Park and Tat Ton National Park
Khon Kaen
Closed until further notice: Ubol Ratana Dam
Nakhon Ratchasima
Closed until further notice: Hat Chom Tawan in Thap Lan National Park
Si Sa Ket
Closed until 31 May: Khao Phra Wihan National Park
Ubon Ratchathani
Closed 1 May until 30 June: Pha Taem National Park Closed 1 May until 30 September: Cha Na Dai Viewpoint
Udon Thani
Closed until 22 April: Kham Chanot
South
Songkhla
Closed until further notice: City Park, Chalathat Beach, Laem Son On, Samila Beach – Kite Park, Seri Park, and Suan Song Thale Park
West
Kanchanaburi
Closed until further notice: Chong Khao Khat Museum (The Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum) and Hin Dat Hot Spring
Phetchaburi
Closed until further notice: Chang Hua Man Royal Project, Laem Phak Bia Royal Project, Maruekhathaiyawan Palace, Sea Farm Model Royal Project, Phra Ram Ratchaniwet (Wang Ban Puen), and Pong Luk Bang Kloi and Ban Krang Ranger Stations in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Tak
Closed until further notice: Doi Thu Le
Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available.
Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available.
TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).
For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.