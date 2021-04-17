Thailand closes tourist attractions in Bangkok and nationwide to curb spread of Covid-19

Following are updates for travelers regarding the temporary closure of tourist attractions in different locations in Thailand, as part of the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the recent community transmission of Covid-19.







Central

Ayutthaya

Closed until further notice: Arts of the Kingdom Museum and Bang Pa-In Palace

Bangkok

Closed until further notice: Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre, Siriraj Museum, and Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles

Nakhon Sawan

Closed until further notice: Bueng Boraphet, Chan Saen Museum, Kaeng Ko Yai, Kaeng Lan Nokyung, and Khlong Khang Pier Market







Closed until 30 May:Museum of the Giant King Crocodile “Phaya Daeng Koei Chai”

Phetchabun

Closed until further notice: Khao Kho National Park

Saraburi

Closed until 23 April: Thai-Danish Farm

Suphanburi

Closed until 31 May: Pu Toei National Park

Uthai Thani

Closed until further notice: Ban Chai Khao Viewpoint, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Huai Khun Kaeo Dam, Hup Pa Tat, Kaen Makrut Botanical Garden, Khao Pla Ra, Namtok Pha Rom Yen, Pang Sawan Weir, Sao Hai Market, Samo Thong Hot Spring, Tham Khao Phraya Phairue, Tham Phu Wai, Thap Salao Dam, the giant tree of Ban Sa Nam, Trok Rong Ya Walking Street, Wat Pha Tung, Wat Tha Sung (Chantaram), Wat Tham Khao Wong, Wat Sangkat Rattana Khiri, and Wat Uposatharam



East

Chanthaburi

Closed until further notice: Kung Krabaen Bay Royal Development Study Centre

Rayong

Closed until further notice: Wang Chan Forest Learning Centre

North

Chiang Mai

Closed until 18 April: Doi Mae Tho National Park, Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, Doi Suthep–Pui National Park, Doi Wiang Pha National Park, Khun Khan National Park, Mae Ping National Park, Mae Takhrai National Park, Nam Tok Bua Tong-Nam Phu Chet Si National Park, and Op Khan National Park



Closed until 20 April: Huai Nam Dang National Park Closed until 30 April: Mae Kham Pong

Closed until further notice: Bhubing Palace and Srilanna National Park

Chiang Rai

Closed until further notice: Doi Luang National Park

Lampang

Closed until further notice: Chae Son National Park and Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang

Mae Hong Son

Closed until further notice: Ban Tham Lot, Ban Huai Hia, and Ban Huai Suea Thao tourism villages

Nan

Closed until further notice: Kuang Mueang Walking Street and Wat Phumin’s ordination hall

Phitsanulok

Closed until further notice: Namtok Chat Trakan National Park, Wang Chan Palace’s historical, and Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat’s main hall







Closed until 30 April: Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park

Phrae

Closed until further notice: Ban Mae Pan rafting village

Uttaradit

Closed until further notice: Phu Soi Dao National Park

Northeast

Amnat Charoen

Closed until 18 April: Kaeng Khan Sung







Chaiyaphum

Closed until further notice: Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Phu Lanka National Park and Tat Ton National Park

Khon Kaen

Closed until further notice: Ubol Ratana Dam

Nakhon Ratchasima

Closed until further notice: Hat Chom Tawan in Thap Lan National Park

Si Sa Ket

Closed until 31 May: Khao Phra Wihan National Park

Ubon Ratchathani

Closed 1 May until 30 June: Pha Taem National Park Closed 1 May until 30 September: Cha Na Dai Viewpoint

Udon Thani

Closed until 22 April: Kham Chanot



South

Songkhla

Closed until further notice: City Park, Chalathat Beach, Laem Son On, Samila Beach – Kite Park, Seri Park, and Suan Song Thale Park

West

Kanchanaburi

Closed until further notice: Chong Khao Khat Museum (The Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum) and Hin Dat Hot Spring

Phetchaburi

Closed until further notice: Chang Hua Man Royal Project, Laem Phak Bia Royal Project, Maruekhathaiyawan Palace, Sea Farm Model Royal Project, Phra Ram Ratchaniwet (Wang Ban Puen), and Pong Luk Bang Kloi and Ban Krang Ranger Stations in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Tak

Closed until further notice: Doi Thu Le



Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.









