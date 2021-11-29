Thailand bans travelers from 8 African countries from Dec 1

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) informed airlines worldwide that it denied entry for passengers from eight African countries in a bid to screen out the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The eight countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.







The CAAT’s notice to airmen stated that all visitors who arrived in Thailand from the countries from Nov 28 to 30 must be unconditionally quarantined for 14 days.

From Dec 1 onwards, every entry approval for visitors from the eight countries including the Thailand Pass program will expire and visitors from the countries will be banned from entering Thailand.



At present, the Thailand Pass system excludes visitors from the eight countries. Visitors from other African countries can arrive as approved until Dec 14. Afterwards such visitors must be quarantined for 14 days unconditionally. (TNA)



























