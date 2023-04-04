Thailand Automotive Institute to promote transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) through ‘Reshape the future’ roadmap

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with the new roadmap of Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI) under the concept of ‘Reshape the future’. The roadmap outlines strategies to guide domestic auto industry’s transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) manufacturing, and promote Thailand as global manufacturing hub for ZEVs.







In moving Thailand into a low-carbon society, the [email protected] policy has been implemented, which is aimed for 30% of vehicles made in Thailand to be ZEVs by 2030. In 2023, it is estimated that 1,950,000 vehicles be manufactured domestically, among which 1,050,000 vehicles will be for export, and 900,000, for domestic sales. In 2030, domestic manufacturing of 2.4 million vehicles is targeted, of which 725,000 will be ZEVs. In addition, domestic auto manufacturing is expected to grow at the rate of 3.5%/year during 2023-2030.







Under the new TAI’s roadmap, “3 Ribbons Strategies”, namely, Blue Ocean (for innovations), Green Growth (for sustainability), and White Spirit (for accountability, efficiency, and good governance), have been set. According to the Government Spokesperson, the Government strives to promote Thailand as regional and global automotive and parts manufacturing base in a bid to facilitate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy. The Prime Minister has also placed great importance on developing automotive industry in parallel with promoting a balanced and environmentally-friendly society. He is confident that Thailand is capable to become a regional hub for EVs manufacturing, and is ready for the development of modern automotive industry. (PRD)













