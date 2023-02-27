Thailand-Australia affirm cooperation reinforcement in security promotion and national defense industry

At the Government House, The Honourable Richard Males MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the Commonwealth of Australia, paid the courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his visit to Thailand as guest of Thai Ministry of Defense. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed about gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed Australian Deputy Prime Minister, and expressed pleasure to meet and discussed with the latter on reinforcement of defense relations and cooperation. He has met with the Australian Prime Minister in several occasions, including the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held in Bangkok last year. The two countries also elevated relations to strategic partnership in 2020, which has contributed to the advancement of cooperation in many areas in a dynamic and tangible manner, especially in security and military cooperation.







The Australian Deputy Prime Minister was pleased to meet with the Prime Minister today, He was also impressed with the warm welcome from the Thai Government and Ministry of Defense. Australia considers Thailand as the region’s important country. The two countries also celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, on occasion of which Australia intends to advanced relations in more dimensions, e.g., exchange of security information, national Defense, and joint military exercises, among others.

Both parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest:

On security promotion, the Prime Minister and Australian Deputy Prime Minister agreed on promoting exchange of visits, joint military exercises, and personnel capacity building. They also congratulated resumption of military cooperation between Thailand and Australia following the ease of COVID-19. The Royal Thai Armed Forces regularly carries out bilateral and multilateral exercises with the Australian Defence Force. The Prime Minister also thanked Australian Defence Force for joining the Cobra Gold 2022, whereas the Cobra Gold 2023 is set to take place during February 27 and March 10, 2023.







With regard to national defense industry cooperation, the Prime Minister stated that the Thai Government has identified national defense industry as one of twelve ‘S-curve’ industry sectors under Thailand’s EEC initiative, and extended his invitation for Australia to consider joint investment with Thai investors. The Australian Deputy Prime Minister agreed to consider reinforcing cooperation in national defense technology with Thailand.

The two parties were also pleased with the cooperation on military study. The Prime Minister expressed hope that Australia would continue to provide scholarships to Thai military personnel. On multilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister commended Australia’s role in promoting economic and security development in the Asia-Pacific region, and affirmed Thailand’s position to support constructive role of countries in the region on the basis of ASEAN centrality for the benefit of all parties. The Australian Deputy Prime Minister recognized Thailand’s and ASEAN’s important role in the region’s security promotion, and affirmed Australia’s cooperation to promote the region’s security balance.



Both parties also exchange broad and constructive view on the issue of international conflict. The Prime Minister affirmed Thailand’s policy to maintain friendship with all the countries, and its faith in peace on the basis of equality. Thailand stands ready to cooperate with Australia in maintaining regional stability for the benefit of the two countries and people, and the region as a whole.





















