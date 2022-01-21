Thailand announces vaccination schedule for children aged 5 to 11 beginning Feb 1

The Ministry of Education has announced the schedule for its vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11, with the first dose scheduled to begin on February 1, 2022.

On Thursday, the government published the timeline for preparations for the Pfizer vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11. Children are expected to begin receiving their first dose on February 1, 2022, with the date for the second shot beginning on February 26, 2022.







The timeline announced by the ministry is as follows:

January 12-14, 2022 – The Education Ministry has notified schools to prepare a list of names and the number of students for the vaccination campaign. A list of teachers who require their second shot or booster doses was compiled for the ministry as well.

January 12-17, 2022 – The Education Ministry and the Ministry of Public Health released videos explaining the pros and cons of vaccinating children aged 5-11, with medical experts providing knowledge to the general public in the video.



January 17-20, 2022 – The Public Health Ministry distributed consent and vaccination registration documents, which were sent to educational institutions by the Education Ministry. Meetings with education officials were scheduled to plan how to provide information to parents and communities.

January 17-24, 2022 – Institutions will hold sessions to provide information to parents for them to give their consent for their children to get vaccinated. During this time, schools are expected to finish the student list for the inoculation program.

January 21-25, 2022 – Institutions will arrange meetings for parents to give their approval for their children to receive vaccinations.

January 25-26, 2022 – Schools will send the list of students for the program to the director of the local education area district office or provincial education office. The list for teachers or personnel who require additional shots will be sent as well.







January 27-28, 2022 – Officials from the Education Office will review the list of students and information.

January 29, 2022 – Public health officials will meet to discuss vaccination plans, location centers based on schools, and data collection protocols.

January 30-31, 2022 – Provincial officials will organize a meeting to notify all sides of their strategy for vaccinating students and education personnel.

February 1, 2022 – Starting date for the first vaccination shot for students aged 5-11

February 26, 2022 – Starting date for the second vaccination shot for students aged 5-11 (NNT)



























