Thailand announces approved vaccine brands for foreign tourists visiting Phuket and southern islands

By Pattaya Mail
Eligible Thai returnees or foreigners must be 18 years old and above and should have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines including CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V, at least 14 days before arrival.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has provided a guide for travelers planning to visit Thailand under the pilot reopening schemes, like “Phuket Sandbox”, “Samui Plus” and “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension”.

Under the program, eligible Thai returnees or foreigners must be 18 years old and above and should have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which have been approved by Thailand or the World Health Organization, at least 14 days before arrival. COVID-19 vaccines approved in Thailand are CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.



Travelers to Thailand should also have all made advance arrangements, which include a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by a Thai embassy or consulate, a COVID-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000, confirmation of an “SHA Plus” hotel booking and a medical certificate with a negative RT-PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before departure.


Under the 7+7 Extension scheme, tourists arriving under the “Phuket Sandbox” program can travel to specific destinations after spending their first seven days on Phuket. These destinations are Koh Samui, Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi, Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga. (NNT)









