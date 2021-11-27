Thailand amends laws to control street racing among teenagers

Deputy National Police Chief Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said a motion to amend the Land Traffic Act and related laws is being reviewed by a Senate committee, as the Royal Thai Police is looking to better curb street racing.

A street race that involves 5 or more vehicles is in violation of the current Land Traffic Act. However, according to the deputy police chief, the amendment will recognize street racing as illegal when 2 or more vehicles are involved.







In November alone, records filed by police officers nationwide showed that around 20,000 motorcycles were seized during clampdowns. Police General Damrongsak said officers are constantly monitoring social media in search of illegal races, and even carry out random searches at schools because most racers are teenagers.

Public members can report illegal street racing to the police for a reward of 3,000 baht. (NNT)



























