Thailand allows international passengers to transit at airports

Thailand is now allowing international passengers to transit at Thai airports from 1 March, 2021, thus bringing the types of aircraft or flights allowed to enter the kingdom to nine in total.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), this latest announcement is a further amendment to its “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand” first issued on 2 July, 2020, and was subsequently amended twice on 3 August and 27 October, 2020.

This means that the following nine types of aircraft or flights are now permitted to enter Thailand, with the first seven types allowed as of 3 July, 2020, followed by the eighth type as of 27 October, 2020, and now the ninth type as of 1 March, 2021.







(1) State or military aircraft

(2) Emergency landing flights

(3) Technical landing flights without disembarkation

(4) Humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights

(5) Repatriation flights

(6) Cargo flights

(7) Passenger flights carrying persons permitted to enter Thailand as prescribed in Item 3

(8) International chartered aircraft with transfer passengers

(9) Aircraft operating international flights with transit/transfer passengers













The CAAT’s list of 11 groups of Thai and non-Thai nationals permitted to enter Thailand remains in effect, see: CAAT issues its 3rd notification on conditions for aircraft permission to enter Thailand.

