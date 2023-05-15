Thailand aims to attract more tourists from the Middle East this year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to attract more visitors from the Middle East in the second half of this year.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, stated that TAT has been working towards attracting more tourists from the Middle East after full diplomatic ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia were restored in 2022. He noted that visitors from the region have been increasing since they have a favorable impression of the quality of health and wellness businesses in Thailand.







The deputy governor said that travelers from the Middle East are recognized as high-spending tourists who stay in Thailand for extended periods of time. He highlighted statistics showing that visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spent more than 220 US dollars per day and stayed in Thailand for an average of 11.4 days in 2019.

According to TAT, 314,882 Middle Eastern tourists visited Thailand last year, with around 100,000 coming from Saudi Arabia and around 66,000 from the UAE.







Meanwhile, the deputy governor said that TAT is planning events to encourage more tourists to travel to the country such as fruit buffets and tropical fruit-tasting events. He highlights “Thailand Amazing Durian & Fruit Fest 2023” which is currently being held at CentralWorld department store in Bangkok until May 15. The event, which showcases Thailand’s fruits to domestic and foreign visitors, is expected to generate more than 200 million baht in sales. (NNT)















