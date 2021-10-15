Thailand administers Pfizer vaccine for 68,000 students in Nonthaburi

By Pattaya Mail
0
202
Approximately 68,000 students in Nonthaburi province will be inoculated against COVID-19 with the vaccine made by Pfizer from Oct 15 to 17 ahead of the next school term in November.

About 68,000 students in Nonthaburi province will be inoculated against COVID-19 with the vaccine made by Pfizer from Oct 15 to 17 ahead of the next school term in November.



The inoculation for students aged 12-18 years was set at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi from 8am to 6pm during the three-day period. About 1,200 medical workers intended to give the vaccine to more than 20,000 students a day there.


The Pak Kret police station advised motorists to avoid roads near the complex as it expected traffic congestion there during the period. (TNA)

The inoculation for students aged 12-18 years was set at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi from 8am to 6pm during the three-day period.



About 1,200 medical workers intended to give the vaccine to more than 20,000 students a day there.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR