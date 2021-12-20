Thai woman suspected of first local infection case of Omicron

The Public Health Ministry will seek permission from the government to stop the Test & Go entry scheme and require all arrivals to be quarantined as the country already confirmed 63 Omicron cases and suspected about 20 more cases.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the “Inside Thailand” program on the Mcot HD channel 9 that the country was likely to require quarantine for both Thai and foreign arrivals and stop the Test & Go entry because COVID-19 situations were escalating in many countries and some of them canceled their New Year countdown events, he said.



Mr. Anutin also said that a Thai woman was suspected of being the first local infection case of the Omicron variant. She had not left Thailand but her husband was a pilot, he said.

Officials were investigating the case and planned festive activities might be reconsidered if they posed risks of disease transmission, Mr. Anutin said. (TNA)



























