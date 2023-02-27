Thai visitors warned of bringing cannabis oil or products containing cannabidiol (CBD) into Hong Kong

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that Hong Kong government has launched a tourism promotional campaign which is expected to attract tourists from all over the world, including Thai tourists. The government would like to remind Thai tourists to understand the prohibitions of CBD in Hong Kong as well.







For travelling to Hong Kong, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Thai visitors that it is strictly forbidden to bring cannabis oil or any products containing cannabidiol (CBD) into Hong Kong because CBD is banned in Hong Kong as a “dangerous drug”. Possession could lead to seven years in prison and also a fine of up to 4.5 million baht, and possible life imprisonment if manufacturing or exporting CBD to Hong Kong.







Thai tourists can reach the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong by phone at +852 6821 1545-6, by email at [email protected], or on Facebook at Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong. (PRD)





















