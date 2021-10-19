Thai trucking operators demand diesel price capped at 25 baht per liter for one year

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow accepted for consideration a proposal from trucking operators for the government to freeze the diesel price.

Representatives of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand met him to demand the government cap the local diesel price at 25 baht per liter for one year.







“I understand every party and will consider the proposal. However, fuel prices must be based on global prices. If global prices decline, local prices will follow suit,” Mr. Supattanapong said.



“We believe that oil prices will not keep rising. They increase because of winter in many countries and stalled production related to climate change. We think that situations should improve. OPEC has announced it will raise its crude oil output. Prices should drop by a certain extent then,” he said.







Mr. Supattanapong also said the government was freezing the price of cooking gas at 318 baht per 15-kilogram cylinder as cooking gas was an essential for people’s life. (TNA)



























