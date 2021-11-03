Thai truck operators give government two weeks to lower diesel price to 25 baht per liter

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand will send their written demand to the prime minister to have his government limit the diesel price at 25 baht per liter; otherwise, 3,000 trucks will be deployed in Bangkok to intensify the demand in two weeks.

Thongyoo Khongkhan, chief advisor to the federation, said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would return from a conference aboard and the federation would send him its written demand for the diesel price being limited at 25 baht per liter which the government could realize.







Mr. Thongyoo said the federation would seek to meet Gen Prayut in his capacity as the chairman of the National Energy Policy Council which was authorized to restructure energy prices in the country. The diesel price of no more than 25 baht per liter was possible and necessary under the present economic situation, he said.

He also said the federation planned to have 3,000 big trucks run from Bangkok’s outskirts into the capital outside rush hours on Nov 16 to underline its demand. (TNA)



























