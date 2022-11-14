Thai travelers warned on bringing fresh fruits back from Korea and Japan

With the resumption of international travel, many Thais have been heading abroad and returning with fresh fruits or vegetables in their possession. The Department of Agriculture is now warning travelers not to bring fresh produce into Thailand without acquiring import permits.

Thai travelers who return from Korea and Japan frequently bring with them fresh fruits that were purchased abroad. Persimmons and grapes are some of the fruits that customs officials frequently find in the possession of Thais returning from those countries.







The Department of Agriculture indicated that bringing in fresh fruits without declaring them and without permits is illegal under the 1964 Plant Quarantine Act. If found on travelers or among their belongings, officials will seize the goods and may issue penalties that can include fines or prison terms. The Department of Agriculture has said that it will ask Airports of Thailand to raise more awareness on this matter.







The plant quarantine station at Suvarnabhumi Airport regularly seizes fresh fruits from travelers returning to Thailand and generally issues a verbal warning before releasing the travelers responsible.

Nevertheless, under the law, failure to comply with these requirements can incur a fine of up to 20,000 baht and/or up to 1 year in prison. (NNT)





































