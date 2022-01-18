Thai Transport Ministry pushes for Suvarnabhumi International Airport expansion

The Ministry of Transport is pushing for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport to prepare for more air travels.

The decision came after a prediction by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that the number of air travelers would reach 65 million people between 2024 and 2025.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob made the announcement after a recent meeting on the matter, deciding to go ahead with the expansion in the north wing of the airport.

Currently, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Office of the Attorney General are negotiating with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to conduct a feasibility study on increasing the capacity of Suvarnabhumi terminal buildings. The study is expected to commence later this month and will complete in October.



Minister Saksayam added that the matter has also been discussed with the Comptroller General’s Department about the legal aspect of the study.

Previously, IATA had assessed the airport’s Level of Service and recommended the expansion in the north wing of the local and international passenger terminals. (NNT)



























