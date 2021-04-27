Thai tourism-related operators want to import vaccines

Tourism-related operators will ask the prime minister on April 28 for permission on their part to import COVID-19 vaccines.







Chamnan Srisawat, chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said that on April 28 he would seek permission for the private sector to procure COVID-19 vaccines for employees in the industrial and tourism sectors. Operators will pay for the procurement when the government allows private hospitals to import vaccines. There should be a mechanism to control vaccine prices, he said.



Besides, he will request support for the Phuket Sandbox model of country reopening. The well-planned reopening in Phuket could be postponed from its previous schedule of July 1 to suit the COVID-19 situation but must happen and gradually expand to other provinces afterwards, Mr Chamnan said.







He also proposed that the government centralize power in domestic travel restrictions to stop confusion from different travel rules imposed by individual provincial authorities. (TNA)





















