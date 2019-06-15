THAI to fly direct to Sendai

Bangkok – Thai Airways International plans to resume direct flights between Bangkok and Sendai in Japan from later this year and expects up to 80% of Thai travelers to fly with the national carrier.

THAI President Sumet Damrongchaitham, has confirmed that THAI has signed an agreement with Sendai in Japan to resume direct flights between Bangkok and Sendai for a three-year period, offering three round-trip flights per week beginning on October 29. THAI currently provides chartered flights between Bangkok and Sendai. Up to 80% of Thai travelers to Sendai and 20% of Japanese travelers to Bangkok are expected to fly with them. The anticipated number of air travelers could increase two or three times in the future.

In promotional round-trip flights, the air fare begins at 13,420 baht for single passengers and 12,820 baht for each member of a group of four passengers.