Thai schools require 85% of staff and students to be vaccinated before reopening

Thailand’s Department of Health has stated that at least 85% of students, teachers and other staff of schools in COVID-19 ‘red’ and ‘dark-red’ zones will have to be vaccinated before their schools will be allowed to reopen for on-site learning.

Department Director-General Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said schools that want to reopen for in-person classes must strictly follow public health instructions, to prevent clusters from forming at schools.







He said the ministries of Education and Public Health have agreed on a set of regulations and guidelines to prevent COVID-19 transmission at schools, to ensure schools are free from viral contamination, collectively called the “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” rules.



Dr. Suwanchai added, however, that the enforcement of the rules will depend on the severity of the outbreak in a particular area and the authority to allow a school to reopen will lie with each province’s communicable diseases committee, which will review each school’s virus control measures before making a decision. (NNT)



























