Thai-Saudi restored relations to create tourist and labor opportunities

The Prime Minister is optimistic about the tourist and service opportunities created by Thailand’s re-established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana stated that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed related departments to immediately explore labor opportunities after his official visit to Saudi Arabia on January 25-26, 2022.







His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has emphasized the importance of fostering people-to-people relations and cooperation in the tourism industry. The Prime Minister stated that this is a good opportunity for both sides to exchange labor skills and allow Thai workers to be employed in tourism and service because Thai laborers are in high demand due to their capabilities and skills, and Saudi Arabia is currently prioritizing the development of its tourism industry to expand its economy.



Saudi Arabia has recently launched mega projects and tourism development initiatives such as the Neom Project, which intends to transform an area in the country’s northwestern region into an international hub for world-leading technology and enterprises, creating more than 380,000 jobs. Another initiative highlighted is the Red Sea Project, which is a tourism development project in Tabuk province near the Red Sea, with the first phase set to begin at the end of this year and generate more than 70,000 jobs. The Prime Minister considers these projects as prospects for Thai business owners and workers in the future.







Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines has announced direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Thailand, with flights scheduled to commence in May 2022, boosting the tourism sector in both nations and aligning with the Thai government’s policy to reopen the country. (NNT)



























